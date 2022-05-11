Bangladesh qualify for Asian Games Hockey beating Sri Lanka

Bangladesh qualified for the Asian Games Hockey, 2022 beating Sri Lanka by 3-1 goal in their second Pool B match of the nine-nation Men's Asian Games Hockey qualifier at the Queen Sirkit Commemorative Stadium in Pathumthani of Thai capital Bangkok on Tuesday, reports UNB.

With the day's feat, Bangladesh team not only confirmed their berth in the Asian Games Hockey main stage but also reached the semi-final of the Men's Asian Games Field Hockey qualifier with one match to spare against lowly Singapore.

With this second successive victory, the men in red and green comfortably took a solo lead in the Pool B of the qualifying round with all-win record securing full six points from two consecutive matches.