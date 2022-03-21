Bangladesh retain Men’s AHF Cup title

The match was the fourth successive occasions Bangladesh won the title of the tournament after 2008, 2012 and 2016.
Earlier, Bangladesh reached final of the tournament thrashing Kazakhstan by 8-1 goals in the second semifinal held Saturday last.
Bangladesh also emerged as Pool B champions by maintaining their all win record in the tournament.
Bangladesh earlier got off to an auspicious start as they crushed host Indonesia by 7-2 goals in their tournament opening match, dumped Singapore by 7-0 goals in their second match, defeated Iran by 6-2 goals in their third match and beat Oman by 3-2 goals in their last Pool B match of the tournament.