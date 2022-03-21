Bangladesh retain Men’s AHF Cup title

Bangladesh retained title of the Men's AHF Cup Hockey beating Oman by 5-3 goals in penalty shoot-out in the keenly contested final held on Sunday at GBK Hockey Field in Jakarta, Indonesia, reports BSS.

The match rolled into a tie breaker after the regulation time ended in a 1-1 goal draw.

In the regulation time, Bangladesh, however, took the lead as defender Sohanur Rahman Sabuz scored a field goal in the 14th minute while Fahad Al Lawati restored the parity for Oman also from a field goal in the 19th minute of the match.