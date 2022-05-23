Bangladesh thrashed 1-6 by South Korea in opener

Bangladesh suffered a 1-6 hammering against South Korea in their opening match of the eight-nation 11th Asia Cup Hockey 2022 at the GBK Hockey Field in Jakarta on Monday, reports UNB.

In the match, captain Khurshedur Rahman gave Bangladesh an early lead in the sixth minute from a penalty corner.

Conceding an early goal woke up four time champions South Korea. The Korean players retaliated and made sure their team ended the second quarter with a 3-1 lead.