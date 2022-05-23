Bangladesh thrashed 1-6 by South Korea in opener

They scored two more goals in the 3rd quarter and confirmed their comfortable victory by adding one more goal in the 4th and last quarter.
In the opening match of the tournament, Malaysia outplayed Oman by 7-0 goals on Monday morning in another Pool B match at the same venue.
Bangladesh team is in the four-team Pool B with Malaysia, South Korea and Oman. The Pool A comprises of India, Japan, Pakistan and hosts Indonesia.
In the remaining Pool B matches, Bangladesh will play Oman on 24 May at 10:45 Am and meet Malaysia on 26 May at 1:00 pm, Bangladesh Standard Time.
In Monday’s Pool A matches, Japan is due to meet hosts Indonesia while arch rivals India and Pakistan are scheduled to face off.
Ahead of the Hero Men’s Asia Cup Hockey 2022, Bangladesh played two preparation matches in Jakarta last week.
Bangladesh beat Indonesia 2-1 in the first practice game before losing to holders India 1-5 in the second match.
Top five teams of the last Asia Cup – holders India, Japan, Malaysia, Pakistan, South Korea –,hosts Indonesia and last AHF Cup champions Bangladesh and runners-up Oman have earned the right to play in the eight-nation Asia Cup Hockey.
South Korea has clinched the Asia Cup title for a record four times while India is breathing down their necks with three title wins.
Bangladesh qualified for the eight-nation Hero Men’s Asia Cup Hockey main event by clinching the nine-nation Men’s AHF Cup Hockey title for the 4th consecutive time with an all-win record in Jakarta last March.