British-Bangladeshi Anisa Khan named England women’s kabaddi team captain

Anisa herself announced the news of her appointment as captain on social media. Her father, Yawar Khan, also confirmed the development to Prothom Alo. He said the appointment of Anisa as captain of the England women's kabaddi team had recently been announced.

Expressing her excitement over the new responsibility, Anisa wrote on social media, “I’m officially Captain of the England Women’s Kabaddi Team. I joined my university kabaddi society in 2017 as a complete beginner. I never imagined trying a new sport would lead me here.

“Next week, I’m flying to India to lead an incredible group of women at the Commonwealth Championships, and I couldn’t be prouder,” she added