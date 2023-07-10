Swiatek, Svitolina win Wimbledon epics as curfew halts Djokovic

“It’s actually a little bit easier because on the other hand you feel like she’s leading anyway so you play those shots more fearlessly because you know you have nothing to lose.”

Svitolina refused to shake the hand of Azarenka in protest at the Belarus government’s support of Russia over the war in Ukraine.

It has become a common feature but that didn’t prevent fans from this time booing Azarenka.

“It wasn’t fair. It is what it is. What can I do?” said Azarenka.

“I haven’t done anything wrong, but I can’t control the crowd. I’m not sure that a lot of people were understanding what’s happening.”

Svitolina believes the booing could be stopped if tennis authorities issue a statement explaining the position of Ukraine players.