Fifth Islamic Solidarity Games

Ruman, Diya eliminated from quarter final

Ruman Shana and Diya Siddiqui concentrate on target on the opening day of thirteenth Teer National Archery Championship on 27 March at Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master Stadium in Tongi
It was disappointing day as archers Ruman Sana and Diya Siddique lost their respective men's and women's recurve individual round of the ongoing Fifth Islamic Solidarity Games in Konya, Turkey on Tuesday, reports BSS.

Ruman lost his Uzbekistan rival Ungalov Ozodbek by straight 0-6 set points in the quarterfinal in the recurve men's individual round.

While Diya lost to her Turkey's rival Anagoz Yasemin Ecem by 3-7 sets points in the quarterfinal of the recurve women's individual round.

Bangladesh's another two archers -- Mohammad Hakim Ahmed Rubel and Mohammad Sagor Islam -- were also eliminated from the quarterfinal stage in the men's individual round after losing their respective rivals.

Meanwhile, Nasrin Akter eliminated from pre quarterfinal stage while Beauty Roy was eliminated from the round of sixteen in recurve women's individual round.

