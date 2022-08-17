Ruman, Diya eliminated from quarter final

While Diya lost to her Turkey's rival Anagoz Yasemin Ecem by 3-7 sets points in the quarterfinal of the recurve women's individual round.

Bangladesh's another two archers -- Mohammad Hakim Ahmed Rubel and Mohammad Sagor Islam -- were also eliminated from the quarterfinal stage in the men's individual round after losing their respective rivals.

Meanwhile, Nasrin Akter eliminated from pre quarterfinal stage while Beauty Roy was eliminated from the round of sixteen in recurve women's individual round.