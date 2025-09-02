Toffee to live stream Asia Cup 2025 for cricket fans across Bangladesh

Golam Kibria, Chief Digital Officer, Banglalink, said, “We are thrilled to bring Asia Cup 2025 live to the sports enthusiasts in Bangladesh through Toffee. In Bangladesh, cricket unites everyone, and Toffee proudly ensures that the fans can experience this excitement without any interruption, whether they are watching on their phones or big screens. With the commitment of being ‘Always On,’ the platform is making world-class sports accessible alongside drama, movies, and international content, shaping Toffee into Bangladesh’s go-to platform for digital entertainment.”

“With our affordable sports packs, we want to make sure that fans can catch every single nail-biting moment of their favourite sports, no matter where they are or what they are doing,” Kibria added.