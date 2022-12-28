Russell Domingo steps down as Bangladesh coach

“Domingo has resigned. He informed us his decision last night with an email,” said Jalal.
The former Protea coach was roped in as Bangladesh’s head coach in August 2019 for two years. In 2021, his contract was extended till the 2023 ICC World Cup. But Domingo has stepped down from the post with around 10 months to go before the tournament.
Earlier, it was learnt that the BCB has decided in principal to sack Domingo after the home series against India. Domingo was also informed of the board’s plan. But before BCB could make the official announcement, Domingo decided to cut ties himself.
BCB is already searching for a new head coach. There are rumours circulating that Bangladesh team’s former head coach Chandika Hathurusingha could return to his old post.
The Tigers will return to international cricket in March next year, when the England team will arrive in Bangladesh for a three-match One-Day International (ODI) and three-match Twenty20 series.
BCB hopes to appoint the new head coach before the England series.
BCB also intends to appoint a performance manager to evaluate the performances of the national men’s and women’s teams, and other grass roots level teams as well as draw up future plans.