BCB set to sack Russell Domingo

The Russell Domingo chapter in Bangladesh cricket is seemingly coming to an end. If there is no dramatic change in Bangladesh Cricket Board’s (BCB) decision, the only thing remaining is the official announcement.

BCB is likely to name the new coach before or during the forthcoming three-match One-Day International (ODI) and three-match Twenty20 International home series against England.

BCB president Nazmul Hassan hinted this during the prize giving ceremony of the final of the Victory Day Cricket tournament at the Dhanmondi No.4 ground on Monday.