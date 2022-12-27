BCB set to sack Russell Domingo

Though he said he was pleased with Domingo’s performance, Nazmul said, “We are progressing with a plan in mind. Not a short-term plan, a long one, a three-four years long plan. If we need to make changes for that, we will make them.”
The BCB president didn’t say anything in clear terms, but a BCB source confirmed that the board has decided on principal to sack Domingo, who left for South Africa on Monday after the national team’s India series.
According to the board’s assessment, Domingo could neither establish his authority over the team, nor could he inspire the players. That’s why the board has decided to axe Domingo.
Moreover, his refusal to stay in Bangladesh for only training sessions when there are no series or tournament at hand is also a reason behind the decision.
Another source from the board said that the talks between the next coach and the board have already progressed quite a bit. However, the new coach’s name is still not confirmed. It’s also uncertain whether Bangladesh will play under the new coach in the England series.
BCB is also yet to decide when exactly they will relieve Domingo from his duties. BCB’s current contract with Domingo will end on December 2023. To sack him before that, the BCB will have to give him three months’ notice, which the board is expected to send Domingo within the next few days. However, he already knows that BCB intends to sack him.
There is also uncertainty over whether BCB will use Domingo’s services in that three-month period or relieve him from all duties immediately. In order to come to an understanding, the board has to sit with Domingo to hear his point of view and discuss the economic implications.
If he is sacked without being given three months’ notice, the board will have to pay him three months’ salary as per the agreement signed between the two parties. Domingo’s current monthly salary is nearly $18 thousand after tax.
If the new coach doesn’t join before the England series, the BCB plans to appoint Sridharan Sriram, who worked as the national team’s technical consultant during the ICC Twenty20 World Cup, as the head coach for the series. The other coaches will be there to assist him.
The board has already agreed to Sriram’s condition of wanting to work at the Indian Premier League (IPL) and appointed him as the T20 team’s head coach. The former Indian cricketer could also be offered to work as the team’s head coach in the ODI series against England.
The itinerary of the England series is yet to be announced but the England team is expected to arrive in Dhaka in the final week of February.
Working with the Bangladesh team for the series shouldn’t cause a scheduling conflict for Sriram as the 2023 edition of the IPL is likely to begin on 1 April.
However, if Sriram refuses to take on the role for the ODI series against England, batting coach Jamie Siddons and fast bowling coach Allan Donald will jointly fulfil the responsibility.
If by then the new coach gets appointed, he could very well begin his tenure in Bangladesh with the ODI series against England.
Other than appointing a new head coach for ODIs and Tests, BCB has also decided to appoint a performance manager to analyse the performances of the national team, women’s team and grass roots level teams and devise a plan for the future.
