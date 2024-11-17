West Indies restore pride with high-scoring win over England

West Indies, led by explosive half centuries from openers Shai Hope and Evin Lewis, chased down a target of 219 to beat England with an over to spare to win by five wickets in their T20 international on Saturday.

The game was a dead rubber with England having already won the opening three matches of the five-game series but the crowd at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground were treated to some high-scoring entertainment as West Indies enjoyed their second highest successful run chase in T20Is.

England openers Phil Salt and Will Jacks put on 54 runs for the first wicket before Alzarri Joseph got Jacks caught behind off the final ball of the fifth over.