Karunaratne, De Silva take Sri Lanka’s lead past 300

Skipper Dimuth Karunaratne battled through back pain to extend Sri Lanka’s second-innings lead to 323 after key strikes by Pakistan’s bowlers in the second Test on Tuesday.

The hosts reached 176-5 when bad light stopped play early on Day 3, with stumps called in Galle after more than half an hour’s wait for conditions to improve.

The left-handed Karunaratne, on 27, and Dhananjaya de Silva, on 30, were batting in an unbeaten stand of 59.