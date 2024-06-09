South Africa beat Netherlands by four wickets

For a moment however it looked as if the Dutch were poised to inflict another famous upset on the South Africans following wins at the 2022 T20 World Cup and 2023 ODI World Cup.

The Proteas were left reeling at 12-4 after 4.3 overs and had even been 3-3 at one stage as the Dutch bowling attack broke through early.

But Tristan Stubbs and Miller hauled South Africa off the ropes with a fifth wicket partnership of 65 to leave the Proteas in a winning position.

While Stubbs eventually fell for 33, Miller saw South Africa home with a half century that included three fours and four sixes -- including a six off Bas de Leede in the 19th over to seal victory.