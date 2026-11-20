Wellington Test
India punish New Zealand errors after Nicholls’ unbeaten 175
India seized on drops and missteps by New Zealand to reach 159-1 after day two of the first Test on Friday in Wellington, a deficit of 209 runs.
The opening pairing of Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul combined for a 130-run partnership in just 27.5 overs, punishing the hosts for early missed chances.
Jaiswal, who made 85 from just 89 deliveries, was dropped on zero and six by New Zealand's first-innings centurions Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips.
Partner Rahul should have been out lbw to Matt Henry on five but New Zealand did not review umpire Kumar Dharmasena's decision.
He eventually departed, caught sharply behind the wickets by Tom Blundell up to the stumps from Henry.
Rahul ended the day 52 not out, alongside Devdutt Padikkal on 16.
Henry was New Zealand's best bowler, finishing with 1-43.
Indian seamer Akash Deep said the pitch was becoming more and more friendly for batting, and was difficult to bowl on.
He praised the top order for their start and the intent to force a result.
"To get a result in a Test match on such a pitch, you have to score quickly," Deep said.
"When batters attack aggressively like that it puts the opposition bowlers on the back foot."
They lived to rue those missed chances as the pair pounded 81 runs in the hour after tea, hitting 20 boundaries between them as New Zealand's seamers bowled poor lines.
"This place sucks to catch," Phillips said of the Basin Reserve, which is surrounded by red brick seating.
"Honestly, if you're square of the wicket, two feet in front of you, you see it. And then by the time you've got your hands up, it's a little bit too late.
"Obviously we'd love chances to go to hand. Credit to the way he (Jaiswal) batted, coming out with a lot of positivity."
Jaiswal seized on any width from the bowlers to cut and drive with power, while also moving in the crease to alter New Zealand's lengths.
The home side relied on Nicholls' gritty, unbeaten 175 as they were bowled out for 368 after lunch.
Phillips scored his second Test century as part of a 216-run partnership with Nicholls to rescue New Zealand from 70-5 early on the first day.
Jasprit Bumrah's return to Test cricket after a year was fruitful, taking 4-92 from 29 overs for the visitors while Deep was his best support with a miserly 3-53 in 23 overs.
Nicholls resumed on Friday on 113 with New Zealand's total 243-5 and showed the same patience which brought his 12th Test century.
He was chanceless throughout the morning as he brought up his 150.
He faced 335 balls and hit 21 fours in a 589-minute stay.
Phillips brought up his 193-ball hundred, which included 13 fours, early in the morning session.
India's attack struggled to bowl a consistent length to the pair throughout the opening day, and their issues persisted on day two, either straying too full and allowing simple drives or pitching too short, allowing easy leaves.
Even Bumrah strayed too full and was expensive in his early spell, conceding 15 runs in two overs.
When Deep did find the right length he produced a peach to bowl Phillips for 118, ending a partnership that lasted 63 overs.
New Zealand's last four batters could only muster 30 runs between them.
Anshul Kamboj took 2-69 and Prasidh Krishna 1-100.
The two-match Test series concludes next week in Christchurch.