India seized on drops and missteps by New Zealand to reach 159-1 after day two of the first Test on Friday in Wellington, a deficit of 209 runs.

The opening pairing of Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul combined for a 130-run partnership in just 27.5 overs, punishing the hosts for early missed chances.

Jaiswal, who made 85 from just 89 deliveries, was dropped on zero and six by New Zealand's first-innings centurions Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips.

Partner Rahul should have been out lbw to Matt Henry on five but New Zealand did not review umpire Kumar Dharmasena's decision.