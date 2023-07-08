Rain delays third day of third Ashes Test

Persistent rain ruled out any play before lunch on the third day of the third Ashes Test at Headingley on Saturday, with the match outcome on a knife edge.

Australia were 116-4 in their second innings, a lead of 142 runs, as they looked to go 3-0 up in the five-match series and secure a first Ashes campaign triumph in England since 2001.

England had slumped to 142-7 at lunch on Friday before captain Ben Stokes's dashing 80 took his side to 237 all out.

That left England just 26 runs behind on first innings, despite Australia skipper Pat Cummins's impressive haul of 6-91.

Stokes also hit a blistering 155 in the second Test at Lord's last week as England suffered a 43-run defeat.