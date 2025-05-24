Shubman Gill named India's new Test captain

India named top-order batsman Shubman Gill as the new Test captain, the cricket board said Saturday, as it announced the team for next month's all-important tour of England.

Gill, 25, succeeds Rohit Sharma, who retired from Tests recently along with Virat Kohli. He will take charge in the five-Test series in England starting 20 June.

Gill will lead a team in transition after Rohit, 38, and Kohli, 36, walked away from the five-day format in the space of six days this month to leave a big void.

"Shubman Gill-led TeamIndia are READY for an action-packed Test series," the Board of Control for Cricket in India said in a statement.

His vice-captain will be Rishabh Pant.

Gifted with a wide range of shots, Gill has led Gujarat Titans into the playoffs of the current Indian Premier League T20 tournament.