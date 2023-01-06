BPL 2023 begins with controversy at backdrop

The Sylhet Strikers’ media manager had requested the media beforehand to keep Mashrafe Bin Mortaza’s question-answer session brief. However, the Sylhet Strikers captain’s press conference couldn’t remain brief.

However, Sylhet’s opening match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023 against Chattogram Challengers, which will be held on Friday at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, rarely came up at the press conference.