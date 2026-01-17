U-19 World Cup
Captains of Bangladesh and India did not shake hands after toss
Following the India-Pakistan match, a ''no handshake'' moment was observed in the Bangladesh-India match as well.
Today, at the Under-19 World Cup match in Bulawayo, Bangladesh's acting captain Zawad Abrar and India's captain Ayush Mhatre did not shake hands during the toss. They avoided each other.
It is unclear which team's decision it was to not follow the handshake tradition. However, in recent times, it has been India repeatedly avoiding it during matches with Pakistan.
In age-group cricket, the ICC’s biggest tournament—the Under-19 World Cup—has Bangladesh and India playing in the same group this time.
At Zimbabwe’s Queens Sports Club ground, Bangladesh won the toss and sent India in to bat. The match between the two teams began at a time when relations between Bangladesh and India are marked by tension.
Citing security concerns for Bangladeshis in India, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has decided not to send the team to play the ICC T20 World Cup there.
The 10th T20 World Cup is scheduled to begin on 7 February and will be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka. All of Bangladesh’s group-stage matches are set to be played on Indian soil.
However, the issue of Bangladeshi players’ safety in India has come back into focus after Mustafizur Rahman was dropped from the IPL following threats from extremists. The ICC’s security analysis team also mentioned security concerns in India in its “Internal Threat Assessment Report.”
As a result, the Bangladesh government and the BCB remain firm in their decision not to travel to India for the World Cup. Since Bangladesh has not received a positive response to its requests to the ICC regarding India, the venue for Bangladesh’s World Cup matches remains undecided.
In this context, the incident of the captains not shaking hands during the Bangladesh–India match was noticeable. Although a handshake is not a mandatory part of a match, it is a common courtesy in any sport.
However, India took a different stance in September during the Asia Cup against Pakistan. Pakistan had been informed in advance that the captains would not shake hands at the toss and that players from both teams would not shake hands after the match.
At that time, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav referred to the military conflict between India and Pakistan at a press conference. In all three India–Pakistan matches at