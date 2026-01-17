Captains of Bangladesh and India did not shake hands after toss

Following the India-Pakistan match, a ''no handshake'' moment was observed in the Bangladesh-India match as well.

Today, at the Under-19 World Cup match in Bulawayo, Bangladesh's acting captain Zawad Abrar and India's captain Ayush Mhatre did not shake hands during the toss. They avoided each other.

It is unclear which team's decision it was to not follow the handshake tradition. However, in recent times, it has been India repeatedly avoiding it during matches with Pakistan.