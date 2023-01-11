Mashrafe sees silver lining amidst lacklustre BPL

Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) newcomers Sylhet Strikers are in terrific form. In the first five days of BPL9, Sylhet had four matches scheduled, all of which they won.

Naturally, skipper Mashrafe Bin Mortaza’s leadership is being praised after such sparkling performance of the team.

However, after Sylhet’s win over Dhaka Dominators on Tuesday, Mashrafe credited the entire team for the brilliant start to their maiden season.