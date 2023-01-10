Sylhet thrash Dhaka to make it four in four

Sylhet Strikers carried on their winning run in the ninth Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) by defeating Dhaka Dominators by 62 runs to notch up their fourth straight win at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Towhid Hridoy was the architect of the victory, scoring 84 off 46 balls, his third fifty on the trot, while Najmul Hossain Shanto made 57 off 39 balls as Sylhet posted a daunting 201-8.

Dhaka, in their reply, never looked in contention to chase down the target, and got bundled out on 139 in 19.3 overs.