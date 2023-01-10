Sylhet thrash Dhaka to make it four in four

Captain Nasir Hossain and Mohammad Mithun were the only Dhaka batters who showed some fight. Nasir made 44 off 35 balls and Mithun scored 42 off 28 balls and together they added 77 runs for the fourth wicket off 46 balls.
The partnership ended when Mithun got caught at the edge of boundary after trying to hit Thisara Perera for a six over long on.
Spinner Imad Wasim then dismissed Usman Ghani (one) and Ariful Haque (0) in consecutive deliveries in the following over to reduce Dhaka to 112-6 after 13.5 overs.
Dhaka’s last hope, Nasir, also perished in the 16th over, getting caught behind off Rejaur Rahman.
Dhaka’s last wicket fell in the final over, when Al-Amin got caught Shanto in the 20th over.
Dhaka’s Muktar Ali, who hurt his finger while attempting a catch in the first innings, didn’t come out to bat.
Earlier, Towhid lit up the SBNS with his career-best knock in a competitive T20 game.
Dhaka bowlers had a difficult day at the office with pacer Al-Amin Hossain and Taskin Ahmed claimed three and two wickets respectively.
In just the second over, Sylhet lost their opener Mohammad Haris (six), which brought Towhid to the crease.
Towhid and Shanto then added 88 runs off 56 balls for the second wicket to set up a base for a launch in the final overs.
Shanto, after hitting his maiden fifty of the season, departed off pacer Al-Amin. Zakir Hossain (10) and Thisara Perera (11) then made minor contribution at one end while Towhid unleashed an assault at the other end.
Towhid, who brought up his fifty off 32 balls, smashed five fours and the same number of sixes to take Sylhet near the 200-run mark.
Towhid’s brilliant knock came to an end in the final over of the innings, when his attempt to hit his sixth six got him caught at boundary.
Sylhet then crossed the 200-run mark when Mashrafe Bin Mortaza edged a ball behind the keeper for a four and finished on a formidable score which proved too much for Dhaka.