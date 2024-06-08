T20 World Cup
Bangladesh restrict Sri Lanka to 124/9
Mustafizur Rahman and Rishad Hossain starred as Bangladesh restricted Sri Lanka to a low score of 124 for nine in their T20 World Cup Group D match in Grand Prairie, Texas, on Saturday Dhaka time.
Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka top-scored 47 off 28 balls with seven fours and a six before Mustafizur Rahman have been caught by Najmul Hossain Shanto in the fifth ball of the ninth over.
Only four more Lankan batsmen reached a double digit with Kamindu Mendis contributing 21 and Charith Asalanka 19 runs, while four other batters failed to open their score, thanks to Bangladesh bowling.
For Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman and leg spinner Rishad Hossain took three wickets apiece to destroy the Lankan line-up. Pacer Taskin Ahmed also bag two wickets and medium-pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib took another one.
Bangladesh are playing their first game of the tournament after an unimpressive warm-up campaign saw them lose a three-game series to the USA and then lose by 60 runs to India.
News agency AFP reports: the surface at Grand Prairie has provided for more bounce and higher totals than games in New York and Bangladesh skipper Shanto said he hoped his bowling attack could take advantage of some possible movement for seam and swing in the early overs.