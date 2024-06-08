Bangladesh restrict Sri Lanka to 124/9

Mustafizur Rahman and Rishad Hossain starred as Bangladesh restricted Sri Lanka to a low score of 124 for nine in their T20 World Cup Group D match in Grand Prairie, Texas, on Saturday Dhaka time.

Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka top-scored 47 off 28 balls with seven fours and a six before Mustafizur Rahman have been caught by Najmul Hossain Shanto in the fifth ball of the ninth over.