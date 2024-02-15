Proteas extend lead to 119 after O'Rourke strikes for New Zealand

New Zealand pace bowler Will O'Rourke continued his eye-catching Test debut with two wickets on Thursday as South Africa lost three top-order batsmen before lunch on day three of the second Test.

The visitors were 88-3 in their second innings at the interval Hamilton, having extended their lead to 119 runs.

Zubayr Hamza was on 14 with David Bedingham 34 not out after their unbroken partnership of 49 steadied the innings after O'Rourke snared the wickets of Raynard van Tonder and Neil Brand in quick succession.