Shorna, Supta power Bangladesh to 232-6 against South Africa

Two contrasting half-centuries from Sharmin Akhter Supta and Shorna Akter guided Bangladesh to a respectable 232-6 against South Africa in their third game of the ICC Cricket World Cup at Vishakhapatnam in India today, Monday.

Supta laid the foundation with a calculative 77 ball-50 and later Shorna utilised the platform with a whirlwind 35-ball 51 (not out) that eventually helped the side post a challenging target for the Proteas Women’s team.