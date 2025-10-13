ICC Women’s ODI World Cup
Shorna, Supta power Bangladesh to 232-6 against South Africa
Two contrasting half-centuries from Sharmin Akhter Supta and Shorna Akter guided Bangladesh to a respectable 232-6 against South Africa in their third game of the ICC Cricket World Cup at Vishakhapatnam in India today, Monday.
Supta laid the foundation with a calculative 77 ball-50 and later Shorna utilised the platform with a whirlwind 35-ball 51 (not out) that eventually helped the side post a challenging target for the Proteas Women’s team.
A victory in the match is crucial for Bangladesh to keep them in the race of the semi-finals.
Electing to bat first, Bangladesh got a slow but steady start, thanks to openers Fargana Haque and Rubya Haider who added 53 runs but both were departed in quick succession.
Fargana made 30 but was not able to convert her start. The same case was for Rubya also as she was dismissed for 25, after getting set in the crease nicely.
Supta and captain Nigar Sultana Joty combined for a 77-run partnership for the third wicket before the latter was sent back for 32 runs.
Supta followed the suit of captain Joty, just after reaching her half-century.
Shorna, however, gave the scoreboard a boost by hitting the South African bowlers all corner of the park. She struck three 4’s and as many 6’s, helping Bangladesh to set a total that looked challenging.