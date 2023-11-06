Tanzim gets rid of Nissanka, Sri Lanka lose third

- Tanzim removes Nissanka
Sri Lanka 113-3 after 20 overs
Samarawickrama 25 (25), Asalanka 21 (24)
Bangladesh waste a review
Over 19.2: Samarawickrama tries to steer a Miraz delivery to leg but misses. The bowler went for a review to find the ball would miss the leg stump
Sri Lanka get past 100
Samarawickrama strikes consecutive fours in the fourth and fifth ball of Miraz over. Sri Lanka 105-3 after 18 overs.
Asalanka smacks six
Over 14.5: Tanzim tries a slower but Asalanka picked it easily and dispatched through long-on. Sri Lanka 84-3 after 15 overs.
Tanzim removes Nissanka
Over 12.4: Dangerous Nissanka gets played on. Tanzim rewarded for some good bowling. Sri Lanka 72-3
Shakib dismisses Mendis
Just when the Sri Lankan captain started scoring freely, he gets out to Bangladesh skipper. Mendis just chipped a delivery of Shakib, who is bowling his first over, to be caught by Shoriful at long on. Sri Lanka 66-2
Expensive over from Tanzid
Six and four for Mendis off the over. Sri Lanka 64-1 after 11 overs
Sri Lanka 52-1 after 10 overs
Nissanka on 39 (32) and Perera on 7 (23)
Nissanka hits another four
Over 9.5: Taskin bowls a slower, Nissanka mistimes the drive but it went over cover for four.
Sri Lanka dealing with singles
Eight singles and a wide in last two overs. Sri Lanka 47-1 after 9 overs.
Nissanka strikes two more boundaries
Tanzim into attack. A surprise bouncer that got the top edge and flew over the keeper for four. Next ball he found an edge but the ball went through vacant slip for same result. Sri Lanka 38-1 after 7 overs
Nissanka hits another boundary
Nissanka plays a lovely on-drive off a Taskin half volley to pick his fifth boundary. Sri Lanka 29-1 after 6 overs
Kusal Mendis off the mark after 14 balls
After four dot balls, Kusal scores a single off fifth ball of the over from Taskin
Nissanka dealing with fours
After three boundaries from Shoriful's last over Nissanka hits another one in the second ball of this over through cover
Maiden from Taskin
After conceding just one off the first over, Taskin bowls his second over a maiden. Sri Lanka 18-1 after 4 overs
Three boundaries off the over
Nissanka picks his third boundary off the over in the last ball. This time through extra cover. Sri Lanka 18-1 after 3 overs
Nissanka hits consecutive boundaries
3rd over: Nissanka hits the second ball through point and the third ball with a sublime straight drive
Taskin starts with an economical over
Nissanka picks up a single off the third ball of the second over, only run off the over
Shoriful removes Perera
Mushfiqur Rahim holds a sensational diving catch as the batter poked and gets out for 4. Sri Lanka 5-1 after 1 over
Perera starts with a boundary
Perera hits Shoriful's short and wide ball through cover
Squads
Bangladesh: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Towhid Hridoy , Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan and Shoriful Islam
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (capt, wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera and Dilshan Madushanka
Tanzid Tamim replaces Mustafiz
Bangladesh make one change in the squad as Tanzid Tamim replaces Mustafizur Rahman.
This would be the World Cup debut for the pacer.
Sri Lanka bring in Dhananjaya and Kusal Perera for Karunaratne and Hemantha.
Bangladesh opt to field against Sri Lanka
Bangladesh won toss and opted to field against Sri Lanka in their penultimate match of World Cup at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
Bangladesh have already been eliminated from the race of semifinals standing at ninth in the ten-team table with only one win and six defeats while Sri Lanka are currently seventh in the table with four points from seven matches.