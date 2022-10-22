New Zealand thrash defending champions Australia in Super 12 opener

New Zealand thrashed hosts and defending champions Australia by 89 runs on Saturday to start the ICC Twenty20 World Cup Super 12 in style and avenge defeat in last year’s final.

Devon Conway carried his bat with a majestic unbeaten 92 to help New Zealand blast 200-3 before Australia were skittled for 111 in Sydney to make a nightmare start to their title defence.

Conway’s knock came from just 58 balls with seven fours and two sixes, joining a select group to make 90 or more at a World Cup. Mitchell Santner and Tim Southee both took three wickets each.