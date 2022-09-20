Bangladesh clinch second win in T20 WC qualifier

In reply, Bangladesh lost opener Shamima Sultana early for seven but skipper Nigar Sultana, who batted at number three, scored 34 off 43 to steady the innings. The women in red and green lost three more wickets but ultimately won the match in 13 overs.
Bangladesh, who beat Ireland in the first match by 14 runs, have won both their matches and will face USA, the weakest side of the group in papers in their final match of the group on Wednesday.
Eight teams are playing in two group to secure a place in the World Cup that is scheduled to take place in February and March next year at South Africa.
If Bangladesh win against USA in their final match, they will confirm their spot in the gala event.