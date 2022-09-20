Bangladesh clinch second win in T20 WC qualifier

Bangladesh Women team all but confirmed their World Cup berth as they won their second match of the ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier 2002 against Scotland by six wickets at the Sheikh Abu Jayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Player of the match, right arm off-spinner was immaculate as she picked up four wickets conceding just seven runs off four overs. Other bowlers also showed discipline as Scots were bundled out for 77 off 19.3 overs.