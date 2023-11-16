South Africa bat against Australia in World Cup semi

South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss and elected to bat first against Australia in the second World Cup semi-final on Thursday with rain in the air.

Bavuma said he is still not "100 percent" after the hamstring injury he suffered against Afghanistan but "it will have to be good enough".

The winners of Thursday's game will take on undefeated hosts India, who knocked out New Zealand in the first semi-final, in Sunday's final at Ahmedabad.

The eastern Indian city of Kolkata witnessed rain in the morning and the ground staff at the iconic Eden Gardens were kept busy bringing the covers on and off in the hours before play.

It remained gloomy with the floodlights turned on as players from both teams went about their warm-up drills.

South Africa have made one change with leg-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi coming in for fast bowler Lungi Ngidi.

The Proteas will be looking to break their semi-final jinx after having failed to cross the final-four hurdle on four occasions including twice against Australia.

Their 1999 exit was the most painful when the match ended in a tie at Edgbaston and Australia went through due to a better group stage finish.