Latham, Conway lead New Zealand fightback to frustrate England

New Zealand’s top order unearthed some tenacity to close within 24 runs of England in their second innings on Sunday and set up an absorbing last two days of the second Test in Wellington.

The hosts were 202-3 at stumps on day three, their gritty response after being asked to follow on founded on half-centuries by openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway.

Kane Williamson was a patient 25 not out at the close, needing just four more runs to surpass Ross Taylor as New Zealand’s greatest Test run-scorer.