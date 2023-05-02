Bangalore defend 126 against Lucknow

Bangalore, still searching for their first IPL title, moved up a place to fifth in the 10-team table with five wins in nine matches. Lucknow dropped to third.

Du Plessis, who returned to captain the side after he played as a batsman in the previous few matches led by Kohli, set up victory for Bangalore with a knock that stood out in an otherwise disappointing show by the star-studded line-up.

Du Plessis and Kohli put on 62 runs for the first wicket despite a shaky start but none of the other batsmen could survive the test of Lucknow bowlers.