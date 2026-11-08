Sylhet Test
West Indies take 315-run lead, Bangladesh face record chase
It was a frustrating day for Bangladesh as the West Indies strengthened their grip on the Sylhet Test, piling up 338 runs in 79 overs on the fourth day, Sunday, to take their overall lead to 315 runs.
The visitors reached 345 for three in their second innings at stumps, with centurion Kavem Hodge unbeaten on 140 and Amir Jangoo on 20.
Bangladesh now face a daunting task in the final innings, as they will need to break their record for the highest successful run chase in Test cricket to win the match.
Bangladesh's highest successful fourth-innings chase came against the West Indies in 2009, when they scored 215 to secure victory. They have never successfully chased down a target of more than 200 runs in a Test since.
Hodge brings up third Test century
Kavem Hodge brought up his third Test century with a sweep off Taijul Islam's bowling, collecting a delivery outside leg stump and guiding it to the boundary.
The right-hander remained unbeaten on 140 at the close, anchoring the West Indies' second-innings effort.
Bangladesh face a record chase
Bangladesh's highest successful run chase in Test cricket remains the 215-run target they overhauled against the West Indies in 2009.
With the visitors already 315 runs ahead in the ongoing Sylhet Test, Bangladesh will need to produce their greatest fourth-innings performance to secure victory.
Wickham joins an exclusive club
Kevin Wickham became only the eighth West Indies cricketer to score two half-centuries on his Test debut.
Brief scores
West Indies: 356 and 345/3 (Kevon Hodge 140*, Kevin Wickham 78, Brandon King 61; Taijul Islam 2/118, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 1/58).
Bangladesh: 386 (Towhid Hridoy 242*, Mushfiqur Rahim 34; Jomel Warrican 4/104).
West Indies lead by 315 runs.