West Indies take 315-run lead, Bangladesh face record chase

It was a frustrating day for Bangladesh as the West Indies strengthened their grip on the Sylhet Test, piling up 338 runs in 79 overs on the fourth day, Sunday, to take their overall lead to 315 runs.

The visitors reached 345 for three in their second innings at stumps, with centurion Kavem Hodge unbeaten on 140 and Amir Jangoo on 20.