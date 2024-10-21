Kerr leads New Zealand to Women's T20 World Cup triumph

New Zealand all-rounder Amelia Kerr reached new heights with a superb performance with bat and ball that led her team to their first ever Women's T20 World Cup title as they beat South Africa by a commanding 32 runs in Sunday's final in Dubai.

Kerr, who was named Player of the Match and Player of the Tournament, top-scored with 43 as New Zealand posted an imposing 158-5 in their 20 overs.

The 24-year-old from Wellington then took 3-24, crucially picking up the key wickets of Laura Wolvaardt and Anneke Bosch, to restrict South Africa to 126-9 in their 20 overs.

"We all know she is a once in a generation player," said New Zealand captain Sophie Devine.

"What she was able to do tonight was incredible. Physically to do what she did with the bat, I think she can't feel her legs.

"She is not a bad cricketer but the person that she is, the world is her oyster."

Victory marked a sweet finish to Devine's own career.

The win came 14 years after the White Ferns lost to Australia by just three runs in the 2010 final. They also lost to England in the 2009 championship match.