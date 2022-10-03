'Happy' Suryakumar helps India clinch series against South Africa

India survived an unbeaten 106 by David Miller to clinch their first ever Twenty20 series against South Africa at home with a 16-run victory in the second match on Sunday.

Suryakumar Yadav smashed 61 off 22 balls and put on a key 102-run stand with Virat Kohli, who made 49 not out, to drive India to 237-3 after being invited to bat first in Guwahati.

In reply, South Africa finished on 221-3 after a threatening 174-run unbeaten stand between Miller and Quinton De Kock (69) as the hosts took an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

The third T20 in Indore on Tuesday remains the final match for both teams ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia starting 22 October.

KL Rahul (57) and skipper Rohit Sharma (43) put on 96 runs to lay the foundations of the mammoth total -- India's fourth highest in T20 matches.

Suryakumar took over after the openers departed as he raced to his fifty in 18 balls to bring the packed home crowd to their feet.