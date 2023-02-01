Charles century earns Comilla record-setting win against Khulna

A century from Johnson Charles powered Comilla Victorians to a remarkable victory over Khulna Tigers in their Tuesday’s Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) match, as they accomplished the biggest successful chase in the history of the tournament at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, reports news agency UNB.

Khulna put up a daunting 210-2 thanks to Tamim Iqbal’s 95 off 61 balls and newly appointed skipper Shai Hope’s 91 off 55 balls.