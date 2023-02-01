Charles century earns Comilla record-setting win against Khulna

However, the highlight of the match was Charles’s innings, who scored an unbeaten 107 off 56 balls with the help of five fours and a whopping 11 sixes.
Comilla started their chase on the backfoot, losing Liton Das to an injury and losing the wicket of skipper Imrul Kayes.
But a crucial third-wicket partnership between Mohammad Rizwan and Charles worth 122 runs set up a fantastic victory for the Victorians.
Alongside Charles, Rizwan was also instrumental in Comilla’s win, scoring 73 off just 39 balls.
Comilla achieved their chase with seven wickets in hand and 10 balls to spare, marking their sixth consecutive win.
They remained third in the points table with six wins from nine matches.
On the other hand, Khulna suffered their seventh loss in nine matches and currently sit in sixth place with a mere four points.
The Sylhet phase of the BPL has come to a close and the tournament will now move to Dhaka, starting on 3 February.