Charles century earns Comilla record-setting win against Khulna

Prothom Alo English Desk
Comilla Victorians support staff celebrate with Johnson Charles after a record-setting win over Khulna Tigers in their BPL9 match at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on 1 February, 2023Shamsul Hoque

A century from Johnson Charles powered Comilla Victorians to a remarkable victory over Khulna Tigers in their Tuesday’s Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) match, as they accomplished the biggest successful chase in the history of the tournament at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, reports news agency UNB.

Khulna put up a daunting 210-2 thanks to Tamim Iqbal’s 95 off 61 balls and newly appointed skipper Shai Hope’s 91 off 55 balls.

However, the highlight of the match was Charles’s innings, who scored an unbeaten 107 off 56 balls with the help of five fours and a whopping 11 sixes.

Comilla started their chase on the backfoot, losing Liton Das to an injury and losing the wicket of skipper Imrul Kayes.

But a crucial third-wicket partnership between Mohammad Rizwan and Charles worth 122 runs set up a fantastic victory for the Victorians.

Alongside Charles, Rizwan was also instrumental in Comilla’s win, scoring 73 off just 39 balls.

Comilla achieved their chase with seven wickets in hand and 10 balls to spare, marking their sixth consecutive win.

They remained third in the points table with six wins from nine matches.

On the other hand, Khulna suffered their seventh loss in nine matches and currently sit in sixth place with a mere four points.

The Sylhet phase of the BPL has come to a close and the tournament will now move to Dhaka, starting on 3 February.

