Sri Lanka reach 401-6 at lunch, extend lead to 154

Sri Lankan reached 401-6, extending its lead to 154 at lunch on Day 3 of the second and final Test match against Bangladesh at Sinhalese Sports Club ground in Colombo today.

Taijul Islam and Nayeem Hasan struck in quick succession to take four wickets including Pathum Nissanka in the morning session but Kusal Mendis kept the side flowing, remaining unbeaten on 42, going into the lunch. Debutant Sonal Dinusha was on 8.

Nissanka raised his back-to-back 150 off 242 in the second over of the day, guiding Ebadot Hossain's full length delivery towards square leg for two but Taijul claimed his wicket to give the side a much needed breakthrough.

He struck with the second new ball, that kept low as Nissanka spooned it to short cover where Anamul Haque Bijoy held on to it nicely.Nissanka who made 187 in the first Test, followed it with 158 off 254, smashing 19 boundaries.