Colombo Test
Sri Lanka reach 401-6 at lunch, extend lead to 154
Sri Lankan reached 401-6, extending its lead to 154 at lunch on Day 3 of the second and final Test match against Bangladesh at Sinhalese Sports Club ground in Colombo today.
Taijul Islam and Nayeem Hasan struck in quick succession to take four wickets including Pathum Nissanka in the morning session but Kusal Mendis kept the side flowing, remaining unbeaten on 42, going into the lunch. Debutant Sonal Dinusha was on 8.
Nissanka raised his back-to-back 150 off 242 in the second over of the day, guiding Ebadot Hossain's full length delivery towards square leg for two but Taijul claimed his wicket to give the side a much needed breakthrough.
He struck with the second new ball, that kept low as Nissanka spooned it to short cover where Anamul Haque Bijoy held on to it nicely.Nissanka who made 187 in the first Test, followed it with 158 off 254, smashing 19 boundaries.
In his next over, Taijul unleashed a perfect arm-ball to remove Sri Lankan skipper Dhananjaya de Silva (7) who reviewed the leg-before decision in vain, giving Bangladesh a double delight.
Nightwatchman Prabath Jayasuriya then edged a delivery off Nahid Rana to be
dismissed for 10 as Sri Lanka lost three wickets for 45 runs as Bangladesh found a hope to regain the control of the match.
But Kamindu Mendis and Kusal Mendis counterattacked right from the words go, making Bangladesh bowlers disarray.
They used the feat nicely against the spinners to play the sweep shots in precision before Nayeem Hasan produced a beauty to break the dangerous partnership that added 49 runs for the sixth wicket.
Seeing Kamindu repeatedly sweeping the bowlers, he bowled a delivery, quicker than his usual pace that went straight without turning much to rattle the stump as he made 33 off 41 with five boundaries.
Kusal and Dinusha saw off the day without further trouble, keeping Sri Lankan on track of a sizeable lead.
Bangladesh were bowled out for 247 in its first innings.