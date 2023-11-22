Hathuru’s fate to be decided in BCB meeting

No sooner the World Cup ends, Bangladesh are set to play another series. The two-match Test series against New Zealand will start on 28 November at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. But, the Bangladesh Cricket Control Board (BCB) has yet to make any official observations about the World Cup failure. The board is yet to discuss with coach, captain or the team management.

As a matter of fact, BCB is pending every discussion for the forthcoming board meeting. The directorial board of BCB will have a meeting in the last week of this month or the first week of December and the main agenda there will be the disappointing performance of the Bangladesh team.

The tune of that meeting is already felt. It is known, most of the BCB directors are ready to take on the coach Chandika Hathurusingha. They are mainly blaming the coach for selecting the team, frequent changes of batting order and the other causes that made the World Cup a big failure.

They may even demand his immediate removal. But the coach is contracted with the BCB till February 2025 and it will not be easy to remove him. The board has to give him a big compensation if the coach is sacked before the contract ends. But the BCB directors are not yet clear about the mindset of BCB boss Nazmul Hasan regarding the matter.