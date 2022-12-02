Star-studded Indian cricket team arrives in Bangladesh

India named a strong team for both formats but notably, Jasprit Bumrah – currently recovering from a back injury – has not been included in either team.
In both teams last bilateral series in Bangladesh, India lost their first ever ODI series to the Tigers by 2-1. The solitary Test between the two teams was drawn although was in a position of power before rain washed out the game.
Their tour will start with ODI series with the first match set to take place on 4 December at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.
The second match will also be held at the same venue on 7 December before the action moves to the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram, where the final ODI will take place on 10 December.
Chattogram will also host the first Test, slated for 14-18 December. The two teams will then travel back to Dhaka for the series-ending Test from 22-26 December.
India will return to their country on 27 December.
India Test squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Umesh Yadav
India ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammad. Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Yash Dayal