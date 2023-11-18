“They are very powerful; you can’t discard them at will’

Bangladesh players would want to erase the ongoing World Cup from their memories. It is natural to seek that after winning just two matches out of nine. But, at least one man will always cherish the memory forever. He is, by the way, not a current cricketer. Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid conducted as many as five matches as field umpire during the World Cup 2023 in India.

Sharfuddoula received plaudits for his umpiring almost in proportion to the criticisms Bangladesh players got for their performances. Earlier, two Bangladeshi umpires Masudur Rahman and Gazi Sohel were appreciated for their good work in the last two editions of the Asia Cup. These three are the examples that Bangladeshi umpires can do well if they get opportunity in the big stages.

But, the criticism that was rife about umpiring at the club level has now spread to first class cricket. The main accusation about the umpiring in first-class cricket is of bias. And the controversies raised in this year’s national league was due to ineptness of some umpires. Not only the poor decisions, the weaknesses of some umpires about controlling the field were also exposed.