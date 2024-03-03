Shanto keen to snap Tigers’ trophy drought in int’l cricket

Najmul Hossain Shanto, as a full time captain, sets his goal to lead Bangladesh to claim a big trophy, something which is still missing.

The Bangladesh men’s team so far won an International trophy when they became champions in a tri-nation tournament in Ireland ahead of the ICC World Cup 2019 . Apart from this, they came close to winning the Asia Cup trophy several times but just couldn’t seal the deal.

However, Shanto believes a well devised plan could help them to end their trophy drought.

“We have been doing well in ODI cricket but as a team we haven’t won any big trophy as of now. We would have to plan well on how we can play well in big tournaments and win a trophy,” Shanto said in his first interaction with the media as the full-time captain of Bangladesh at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium today, Sunday.