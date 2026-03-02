Mushfiqur reaches home sound and safe, says wife
Bangladesh cricketer Mushfiqur Rahim was stranded at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah along with thousands of passengers amid deep anxiety and uncertainty.
The national cricket team’s wicketkeeper-batsman finally returned home after being stuck in Jeddah due to the war situation in the Middle East. His wife, Jannatul Kefayat, confirmed his return on social media.
After the start of Ramadan, Mushfiqur Rahim travelled to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah. He set off for home from Jeddah on Saturday morning.
He was scheduled to fly to Dubai first and then take a Dhaka-bound connecting flight from there. However, his journey was disrupted midway as the war spread across the Middle East. Flight operations were suspended. The aircraft carrying Mushfiqur Rahim was turned back to Jeddah from mid-air.
As a result, the former national cricket team skipper got stranded amid thousands of exhausted passengers at King Abdulaziz International Airport. Fear spread among fans and supporters as news of his predicament reached the country.
However, the administration acted swiftly as the matter came to attention. State minister for youth and sports Aminul Haque announced that he would personally oversee the situation.
Later, on Sunday night, the state minister confirmed on Sunday night that Mushfiqur Rahim would set off for Dhaka that very night.
Mushfiqur Rahim himself posted on Facebook just after midnight that he was on his way home after all uncertainties were resolved. He landed safely at Shahjalal International Airport on Monday morning.
Later in the afternoon, his wife Jannatul Kefayat wrote in a Facebook post, “Alhumdulillah mushfiq came back home safely. Allah SWT made everything easier for him ! Thank u so much each & every near & dear ones who showed concern & gave me mental support. We pray the world situation gets calm & fine soon In shaa Allah !!!”