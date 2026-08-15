Australia on ropes as Bangladesh dominate day three in Darwin

Australia all-rounder Cameron Green and wicketkeeper Alex Carey were left with an improbable rescue mission on Saturday as Bangladesh moved within six wickets of an upset for the ages on day three of the first test in Darwin.

Australia, the world's top-ranked test nation, were in trouble at 161 for four at stumps, still 67 runs in arrears after Bangladesh''s underrated batters put 426 on the board.

A victory scenario that appeared unthinkable days ago burst into view after tea, when Australia's number four Steve Smith spooned a caught-and-bowled to all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz to be out for 44.

The departure of Australia's time-honoured saviour left the hosts in trouble at 122 for four and had Bangladesh players mobbing and roaring in triumph on the Marrara Oval pitch.

"The way we showed character and played the last two, three days I think is outstanding. So, really happy to see them play like this," Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto said.

Now, all eyes are on all-rounder Green, whose place in the side has generated remarkable angst since his underwhelming Ashes campaign.

Following Smith's demise, he defended well with Carey in the final hour, though the flat pitch offered few tests.