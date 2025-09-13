Salt ton sees records tumble as England thrash South Africa to level T20 series

Phil Salt hit the highest score and quickest century by an England batsman in a T20 international as the hosts hammered South Africa by 146 runs to level their three-match series at 1-1 during a record-breaking evening at Old Trafford on Friday.

Opening batsman Salt's astounding 141 not out was the cornerstone of England's mammoth 304-2.

It was the first time in a T20 international between two Test-playing nations a side had reached 300, with India having come closest previously, scoring 297-6 against Bangladesh in Hyderabad in 2024.