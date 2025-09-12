Hridoy says winning is more important than run rate

At the post-match press conference, Towhid Hridoy was asked whether Bangladesh could have wrapped up the game a little earlier. He admitted they had tried, but “circumstances” had prevented it. For him, what mattered most was the result.

Bangladesh captain Litton Das had expressed a similar view before their first Asia Cup match against Hong Kong in Abu Dhabi yesterday. Yet in the context of the tournament, net run rate could prove decisive in Group B.