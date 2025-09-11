Bangladesh realise they need to play ‘smart cricket’, not only hitting 6's

Bangladesh have hit 109 sixes in 14 Twenty20 international matches this year so far, the third highest among the Test playing nations.

Parvez Hossain and Tanzid Hasan are at the top of the list of Bangladeshi batters with the highest numbers of maximum. Parvez has hit 21 sixes, which was toppled by Tanzid during the Netherland-series.

Although Bangladesh hit a lot of sixes ahead of the Asia Cup, the Bangladesh skipper now is looking for something else. Many consider T20 cricket as a game of muscle power. Bangladesh also had brought Julian Wood, a specialist coach on power-hitting.

However, Litton Das said they not only want to hit 6's, but also want to play smart cricket.