Asia Cup
Bangladesh realise they need to play ‘smart cricket’, not only hitting 6's
Bangladesh have hit 109 sixes in 14 Twenty20 international matches this year so far, the third highest among the Test playing nations.
Parvez Hossain and Tanzid Hasan are at the top of the list of Bangladeshi batters with the highest numbers of maximum. Parvez has hit 21 sixes, which was toppled by Tanzid during the Netherland-series.
Although Bangladesh hit a lot of sixes ahead of the Asia Cup, the Bangladesh skipper now is looking for something else. Many consider T20 cricket as a game of muscle power. Bangladesh also had brought Julian Wood, a specialist coach on power-hitting.
However, Litton Das said they not only want to hit 6's, but also want to play smart cricket.
Addressing the press conference at Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, the Bangladesh skipper said, “When you hit big 6's in T20 format, it’s a plus point. You can get out of any critical situation with that.”
“At the same time, you have to understand that you cannot just depend on hitting 6's in every match. You have to consider the length of the boundary and the opponent too. I think, instead of putting effort to score 6's, we should focus on playing smart cricket,” Litton further said.
Bangladesh are going to start the Asia Cup with the confidence of winning three consecutive matches. All the departments are performing quite well. There is only one concern, the middle order. However, Litton believes they will do well when responsibility falls on their shoulders.
“We, the top-order batters, have performed really well. The middle-order hasn’t had much responsibility. I believe whenever they are given responsibility, they will bounce back. They have done it before, and they will do it again,” he said.
Bangladesh will begin their Asia Cup cricket campaign today, Thursday, in Abu Dhabi against Hong Kong. The match will start at 8:30 pm Bangladesh time.