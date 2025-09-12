Litton guides Bangladesh to win over Hong Kong in Asia Cup T20

Skipper Litton Das top-scored with 59 as Bangladesh beat a spirited Hong Kong by seven wickets in their first match of the Asia Cup on Thursday.

Hong Kong posted 143-7 after Nizakat Khan made 42 in the T20 meeting in Abu Dhabi where the minnows were invited to bat first.

Bangladesh lost two early wickets in their chase to raise Hong Kong hopes of an upset but Litton put on a stand of 95 with Towhid Hridoy, who made an unbeaten 35, to reach 144-3 in 17.4 overs.

Litton reached his 50 in 33 balls but fell to medium-pace bowler Ateeq Iqbal before Towhid hit the winning run.