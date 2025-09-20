Bangladesh opt to bowl in Asia Cup super four against Sri Lanka
Bangladesh captain Litton Das has won the toss and elected to bowl first against Sri Lanka in the first match of super four stage of Asia Cup.
Litton Das said he opt to bowl as he is confused about the wicket, and teams chasing tend to win in the first leg.
“We are very excited. All the members are doing a great job,” he said.
Bangladesh brought two changes in the squad, the skipper added.
Wicket-keeper batsman Nurul Hasan and leg spinner Rishad Hossain have been dropped while off spinner Mahedi Hasan and pacer Shoriful Islam find place in the squad.
Sri Lanka have an unchanged squad.
Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Saif Hassan, Litton Das (capt, wk), Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, and Mustafizur Rahman
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (capt), Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, and Nuwan Thushara.