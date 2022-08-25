Anderson strikes before Rabada takes South Africa to 151

James Anderson led a fine display by England's quicks before South Africa tailender Kagiso Rabada took the Proteas to a total of 151 on Thursday's first day of the second Test at Old Trafford.

Anderson, bowling from the end named after him on his Lancashire home ground, made the initial breakthrough by removing South Africa captain Dean Elgar during a morning session where South Africa slumped to 77-5 at lunch.

The 40-year-old England great then struck twice in two balls to reduce South Africa to 92-7 before tea on his way to figures of 3-32 in 15 overs.

But Rabada, with an innings top score of 36, and fellow fast bowler Anrich Nortje (10) checked England's progress with a ninth-wicket partnership of 35.