Clinical Bangladesh thrash Ireland by 10 wickets

Liton Das and Tamim Iqbal made quick work of the puny target set by Ireland to power Bangladesh to their first ever 10-wicket win in a One-Day International (ODI) at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Liton and Tamim remained unbeaten on 50 off 38 balls and 41 off 41 balls respectively and Bangladesh reached 102-0 in just 13.1 overs, their second biggest win in terms of balls in hand.

Earlier, it was the pace trio led by Hasan Mahmud that set the stage for Bangladesh’s thumping victory.

Hasan claimed his maiden five-wicket haul, 5-32, while Taskin Ahmed and Ebadot Hossain took three and two wickets respectively to bundle out Ireland for just 101 in 28.1 overs.