Ashes
England win toss, bat in 2nd Test as Australia bring in Neser
England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and chose to bat in the day-night second Ashes Test as Australia sprang a surprise at the Gabba in Brisbane on Thursday.
The hosts go into the match 1-0 up in the five-Test series after thrashing England inside two days in the opener in Perth.
Australia's regular captain, fast bowler Pat Cummins, was not selected despite rumours he had recovered from a back injury.
Off-spinner Nathan Lyon was surprisingly left out of the team in favour of Queensland seamer Michael Neser.
In the only other change from Perth, wicketkeeper Josh Inglis was selected as a specialist batsman.
He will bat in the middle order, with Travis Head moving to opener to replace the injured Usman Khawaja.
Australia captain Steve Smith said Cummins was close to selection.
"We thought it might have been a little bit risky for this game but he's tracking well for the next one," Smith said.
England made one change from the first Test, two-Test off-spinner Will Jacks coming in for injured pace bower Mark Wood.
Teams:
Australia: Jake Weatherald, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (captain), Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey, Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland, Brendan Doggett
England Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jamie Smith, Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer.
Umpires: Adrian Holdstock (RSA), Sharfuddoula (BAN)
TV Umpire: Nitin Menon (IND)