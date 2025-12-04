England win toss, bat in 2nd Test as Australia bring in Neser

Australia's regular captain, fast bowler Pat Cummins, was not selected despite rumours he had recovered from a back injury.

Off-spinner Nathan Lyon was surprisingly left out of the team in favour of Queensland seamer Michael Neser.

In the only other change from Perth, wicketkeeper Josh Inglis was selected as a specialist batsman.

He will bat in the middle order, with Travis Head moving to opener to replace the injured Usman Khawaja.

Australia captain Steve Smith said Cummins was close to selection.