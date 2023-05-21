Rinku blitz in vain as Lucknow edge Kolkata by one run

The winner will head straight to the final in Ahmedabad on 28 May and the loser playing the winner of the “eliminator” between teams three and four in the second qualifier.

Two-time champions Kolkata bowed out of the race for the top four, leaving five-time champions Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore – both the teams play their respective matches on Sunday – and Rajasthan Royals fighting for the remaining spot.

Kolkata began strongly to put Lucknow in trouble at 73-5 before the left-handed Pooran hit back in his 30-ball blitz to guide his team to 176-8 at Eden Gardens.