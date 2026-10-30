Big partnership can put Bangladesh in winning position: Nayeem

Bangladesh offspinner Nayeem Hasan said that a big partnership could put them in good stead for winning the first cricket Test against West Indies despite a batting slump.

The hosts were reduced to 79-6 in its second innings after a batting collapse and extended its lead to 106 runs so far. With the pitch still offering turn and bounce aplenty, Nayeem thinks a substantial partnership could do the wonder.

Nayeem himself would have to take the responsibility in batting as he was unbeaten on 18 alongside Jaker Ali who was also on 18 when the Day 3 play was called off.