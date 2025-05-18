Parvez’s stunning ton powers Bangladesh to 27-run win over UAE

Parvez Hossain Emon hit a stunning ton in the first T20I against UAE and guided Bangladesh to a 27-run win in Sharjah.

The left-hander smashed 100 off just 53 balls, becoming only the second Bangladeshi to score a T20I century after Tamim Iqbal’s unbeaten 103 against Oman in 2016.

Emon’s knock — laced with five fours and a record nine sixes — set up Bangladesh’s imposing total of 191 for 7 after UAE had elected to bowl first.

“It's (century) obviously special for me,” Emon said after the match. “It's my maiden international cricket century. So it will be special for me.”