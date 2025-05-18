First T20
Parvez’s stunning ton powers Bangladesh to 27-run win over UAE
Parvez Hossain Emon hit a stunning ton in the first T20I against UAE and guided Bangladesh to a 27-run win in Sharjah.
The left-hander smashed 100 off just 53 balls, becoming only the second Bangladeshi to score a T20I century after Tamim Iqbal’s unbeaten 103 against Oman in 2016.
Emon’s knock — laced with five fours and a record nine sixes — set up Bangladesh’s imposing total of 191 for 7 after UAE had elected to bowl first.
“It's (century) obviously special for me,” Emon said after the match. “It's my maiden international cricket century. So it will be special for me.”
He broke the national record for most sixes in a T20I innings, previously held by Rishad Hossain, who had struck seven against Sri Lanka last year.
His innings gained momentum in the middle overs, especially when he smashed three massive sixes in one over off Sanchit Sharma.
Emon reached his half-century in 28 balls and continued to dominate, striking boundaries across the ground. He brought up his century in the 19th over with a single before being dismissed by Muhammad Jawadullah the very next ball.
Bangladesh’s captain Litton Das also applauded his young teammate Emon for his outstanding performance. “The way Emon played was really amazing to watch,” Litton said after the match.
Jawadullah was UAE’s best performer with the ball, finishing with figures of 4 for 21. The left-arm seamer dismissed captain Litton Das, vice-captain Mahedi Hasan, Shamim Hossain, and finally Emon in a disciplined spell that included a tidy final over.
Chasing 192, UAE made a promising start led by their captain Muhammad Waseem, who scored a quick-fire 54 off 39 deliveries.
He received support from Rahul Chopra and Asif Khan, with the latter nearly turning the match with a 21-ball 42 that included three sixes off Mahedi Hasan in a single over.
But regular wickets pushed UAE back. After Waseem’s dismissal at 103 for 3, UAE lost momentum. Despite Asif’s late hitting — including a straight six off Hasan Mahmud — the hosts kept losing partners. Asif fell in the 18th over, becoming the eighth wicket to fall, effectively ending UAE’s chase.
Hasan Mahmud took 3 for 33, while Mustafizur Rahman (2 for 17) and Tanzim Hasan Sakib (2 for 22) also made important contributions with the ball. UAE were eventually restricted to 164 for 10 in 20 overs.
Bangladesh now lead the two-match series 1–0. The second T20I will be played at the same venue on 19 May.